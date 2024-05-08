GLEN CARBON - Junior outfielder Kannon Kamp has a .330 batting average for Father McGivney Catholic's boys' baseball team this spring with 29 hits and 25 RBI. He hit .407 last year for the Griffins, so for two consecutive seasons, he has been one of the team's leading hitters.

Kamp opened the season in style with three hits, including a first-inning two-run homer, and five RBIs as the Griffins in a 16-0 win over Vandalia at Griffins Field. The season opener seemed to set the tone for how successful Kamp has been the rest of the season.

Kamp has been a core member of the McGivney club which is one of the top teams at state.

Kannon is a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

The McGivney player said he is feeling good at the plate this season.

The Griffins have enjoyed much success, and going back to the state finals is an ultimate goal for the club.

"The ultimate goal is to make it to state, and win it all," Kamp said. "So, we're not satisfied yet, so we'll keep going."

The ambitious goals that the Griffins have set for themselves remain very high, and very achievable as well.

"Another goal for myself this season is just to be a role model for the underclassmen," Kamp said, "someone they can look up to. And just for the team, I think, like I said earlier, just make it to state, and win it all.

When Kamp looks ahead to the rest of the season his major goal is simple and the same as the other team members: "Win state," Kamp said. "So, that's what I hope.

