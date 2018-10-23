EDWARDSVILLE – Alton High School’s girls' volleyball team saw its season come to an end as the Redbirds lost to Chatham Glenwood 25-19, 25-13 in a quarterfinal match of the IHSA Class 4A Edwardsville Regional Monday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Redbirds finished with a 9-24 record, while the Titans advance to a semifinal match tonight against the host Tigers.

“I thought we started off pretty strong, and then we let mistakes get the best of us mentally, and it deflated us,” said Redbirds head coach Stacey Ferguson. “I think overall, our receiving and defense did a pretty good job picking up things and making passes, but we struggled on offense putting the ball away or keeping it in play.”

Ferguson pointed to senior libero Grace Kane and senior middle hitter Abby Powers as two standouts on the evening.

“They both did a good job tonight,” Ferguson said. “They both played aggressive and smart.”

It wasn’t the way the Redbirds hoped to end their season, though.

“It didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” Ferguson said. “We started off strong, and then fell flat.”

The Redbirds had four seniors on their roster in 2018 – Kane, Powers, outside hitter Leilani Hill and defensive setter Rachel Holmes – and many of the underclass players are young. There’s still a lot to like about the team’s future.

“I think it’s been this way in the second half,” Ferguson said. “We’re young and inexperienced in a lot of ways, and there’s a lot of learning that still needs to be done. We lacked a lot of intensity in our matches.”

The potential is there for the team to improve, and Ferguson is looking forward to what lies ahead for the Redbirds.

“I think there are definite moments,” Ferguson said. “We have returning players with lots of potential.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

