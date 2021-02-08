KANE - Kane’s kind-hearted Justin Scoggins is at it again assisting another charity, this time, the Cancer Foundation. Scoggins is on a mission walking for the cause and he seeks donations to his page.

Previously, near Christmas time 2020, Justin did a large collection for the Riverbend Humane Society No-Kill Animal Shelter in Jerseyville.

Justin said he is really excited about his fundraiser for the Cancer Foundation.

“It is done virtual now and you walk or run by yourself,” he said. “I am a 300-pound guy and I can’t run much, but I can walk and I am doing it for the Cancer Foundation. I am dedicating it to Jonny Wade, who died of brain cancer at the age of 8 on Christmas Eve 2015. I am going to do as much as I can to get out there and raise money to help with cancer. My dad, Mike, died of prostate cancer. This means a lot to me.”

Scoggins recommended people check out this related website:

www.kidsshouldnthavecancer.org

“We all have those in our lives who are affected by pediatric cancer,” Scoggins said. “Today, I am choosing to be a piece of the solution to help raise money for pediatric cancer research. Please get on the wagon, take a look at my page and pledge for every mile I complete in the month of February. I so appreciate your support and sponsorship. Thank you!”

Click below for Justin's pledge page:

https://charity.pledgeit.org/f/IgQTSLzJZ2?fbclid=IwAR3FSrd5p1y490krfcdV1C7ALaGuePEAu90x4mzaJg6ZPvz67XRoj1QPfYA

