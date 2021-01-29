SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Fair will welcome Kane Brown to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage Friday, August 13. Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 30.Fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.

Global entertainer Kane Brown has been called “the future of country” (Billboard), one of the “31 People Changing the South” (Time) and “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” in 2018(Associated Press). Mixtape Vol. 1, the 5X AMA winner’s first multi-song project achieved the best country EP debut of 2020.

Brown made history as the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously with his 13-week-No. 1 debut album, Kane Brown, which included the huge hits “Heaven” and “What Ifs”.

“Heaven” and “What Ifs” both have exceeded 1 billion streams worldwide. With his 6X Platinum album, Brown joined Taylor Swift and Luke Bryan as the only artists with multiple 6X Platinum or more country songs certified by the RIAA.

With the chart-topping Billboard 200 release Experiment in November 2018, Brown became the only male country artist in more than 24 years to have his sophomore album debut at the top of this chart. The Platinum-certified album has yielded consecutive No. 1 singles: the 2X Platinum “Homesick” and Platinum-certified tracks “Good As You” and “Lose It.” Brown’s Mixtape Vol. 1 EP features his newest country single, “Worship You,” and two Gold-certified hits, his latest country smash, “Cool Again,” and No. 13-and-climbing Top 40 single, “Be Like That,” a collaboration with Swae Lee and Khalid. The EP also includes the unifying and powerful “Worldwide Beautiful” and John Legend collaboration, “Last Time I Say Sorry.” Other collaborations in Brown’s career, include his 2X Platinum hit “One Thing Right”.

Tickets for Kane Brown will go on sale tomorrow, January 30 at 10am on www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets for all other previously announced shows are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.

Thursday, August 12: Staind with TBD

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $75

Friday, August 13: Kane Brown with Restless Road

Tier 3 - $48 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $38 / SRO - $58 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $83

Saturday, August 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Tier 3 - $26 / Tier 2 - $31 / Tier 1 - $36 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $46 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $71

Sunday, August 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan

Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $59 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $84

Monday, August 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / SRO Track - $47 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $72

Wednesday, August 18: I Love the 90’s Tour

Tier 3- $14 / Tier 2- $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

Thursday, August 19: Bad Flower with TBD

General Admission Seating - $15 / SRO Track - $15/ Blue Ribbon Zone - $50

* At time of purchase, customer will choose whether they are buying Blue Ribbon Zone seats, a general admission seat, or a standing room only track ticket.

Friday, August 20: Kelsea Ballerini with Kylie Morgan and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $70

Saturday, August 21: TBD

Sunday, August 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special

Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

Mark your calendars for the 2021 Illinois State Fair, August 12 through 22, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

