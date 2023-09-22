CALHOUN COUNTY - On September 5th 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a Residential Burglary at the West Kamp Apartments on Route 96, Kampsville, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Subsequent to the investigation, Karley J Varble, aged 21, was charged with the following offenses:

Residential Burglary,

Theft Over $500.

Article continues after sponsor message

All items were recovered and returned to the owner. Varble was arrested without incident and transported to the Pike County Jail.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Pike County Sheriff's Department for their assistance in this case.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: