KAMPSVILLE - Mayor Wade Gibson and the Village of Kampsville invite you to the 2021 Old Settlers Days on October 9-10.

Old Settlers Days depicts the life and times of the early settlers in Calhoun County. Pioneers crossed the Illinois prairie in covered wagons in the early 1800s and settled along the majestic scenic bluffs of the Illinois Riverbank, the setting for Old Settlers Days.

That same Kampsville Riverfront comes to life each year on the second weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Settlers Days, where teepees and tents will fill the park for a fun-filled weekend where we do honor to our past as we enjoy the present. The popularity of Old Settlers’ Days is no secret to those who return to the event each year.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This has got so many different things going on that it has a little bit of something for everybody, which is why it is packed with people,” said Cheyenne Trambley, who is on the road for eight months of the year selling handmade wares at events like Old Settlers’ Days. “Touch it, see it, smell it, and experience it, rather than just read it. That’s why this event is great. When you come out here and you see a lot of the handmade stuff that was made the same way it was in the 1800s, you get a greater understanding of what life was like back then.”

Demonstrators, crafters, and re-enactors re-create the early days in beautiful Calhoun County. While in town, take a carriage ride and visit the many flea markets. Visitors can see soap making, pottery making, blacksmithing, bow building, flint knapping, old tool displays, woodworking, chainsaw carving, and other demonstrators. Flowers, herbs, soaps, potpourri, candles, and other crafts can be purchased. Mountain Men and blanket traders will camp in authentic lodges along the Illinois riverbank. Children can enjoy the petting zoo, pony rides, jewelry making, face-painting, old-time peddle cars, and play in the children’s area. Moms and Dads can shop the many craft booths offering a large variety of items. Karmel korn, pork skins, sauerkraut/ brats, and potato chips are cooked in iron kettles.

There will be plenty of delicious food from fish to French onion soup. Pork chops, chicken and dumplings, hot dogs, ham and beans, fried apples, fried pies, rib-eyes, kabobs, biscuits/ gravy, chili, ice cream, and lots of tasty baked goods are among many of the foods that can be washed down with lemonade or homemade root beer, and don’t forget to grab a turkey leg or buffalo burger. Buy a jar of honey, a bag of Calhoun apples, homemade apple butter, or a jar of freshly made jams and jellies.

The 2021 Old Settlers Days will include music by “Calhoun County Accident” on Saturday and “Back in the Saddle” on Sunday. Old Settlers Days will be on Oct. 9-10; come meet old friends and make new ones at one of the friendliest events in the area. There is ample parking and the grounds are handicapped accessible. Free Admission Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Daily Location Kampsville Riverfront Kampsville, IL 62053 For more information: Call 618-792-5395; email kampsvilleoldsettlers@yahoo.com

More like this: