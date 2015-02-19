The Illinois Department of Transportation closed the Kampsville and Brussels Ferries due to ice accumulation in the Illinois River on Monday. Substantial ice has formed within the Illinois River which will delay reopening significantly. These closures will remain in effect until River conditions improve to allow for the safe operation of each ferry service. Motorists should consider the Hardin Bridge for access to Calhoun County during this period.

These restrictions are required for the safety of the traveling public and ferry personnel. Advanced signage alerting motorists to each closure has been posted. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time for travel around or through this area. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East area as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website, www.dot.il.gov/road/closures.txt , for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East roadways and ferry operations is also available at www.stl-traffic.org/ .

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

