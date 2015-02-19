Kampsville and Brussels Ferries closed due to ice
These restrictions are required for the safety of the traveling public and ferry personnel. Advanced signage alerting motorists to each closure has been posted. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time for travel around or through this area. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East area – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website, www.dot.il.gov/road/closures.txt , for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East roadways and ferry operations is also available at www.stl-traffic.org/ .
For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8
More like this: