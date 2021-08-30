GOLONDA – On August 26, 2021, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 officials arrested Kaleb Schutt, a 19-year-old male of Golconda, IL, for Distribution of Child Pornography (Class X Felony), Possession With Intent to Disseminate Child Pornography – Victim Under Age 13 (Class X Felony), and Possession of Child Pornography – Victim under the age of 13 (Class 2 Felony).

While conducting an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, ISP DCI Zone 7 and agents from the Illinois Attorney General's Office executed a search warrant on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at a residence in Golconda, IL. Schutt was transported to the Saline County Jail where he’s currently being held awaiting a bond hearing.

Article continues after sponsor message

No additional information is being released at this time. Anyone with additional information regarding possible illegal conduct by Schutt is asked to call ISP DCI Zone 7 at 618-845-3740, Ext #281.

More like this: