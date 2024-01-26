FULTON, Mo. - Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett from East Alton, Illinois, was named to the Fall 2023 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College.

Hinkle-Pruett is a Junior at Westminster.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Dean's List recognizes Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must achieve a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

The list of 262 students includes 57 freshmen, 49 sophomores, 72 juniors, and 84 seniors.

President and Chief Transformation Officer Donald P. Lofe, Jr., explained these students represent a long-standing tradition of academic excellence at Westminster.

"On behalf of the entire Westminster College community, I would like to congratulate each one of the individuals who made the 2023 Fall Dean's List, which is not an easy accomplishment," Lofe said. "These students are now celebrated among those who have made an intellectual impact at the College since its establishment in 1851."

More like this: