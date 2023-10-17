GLEN CARBON – Kaitlyn Hatley is one of a group of runners who have become a treasure for Father McGivney head cross country and track coach Jim Helton and the school in recent years. Kaitlyn and her close friend and teammate Elena Rybak have scorched about every course they have run on this year, running away from the other competitors at nearly every meet.

Kaitlyn was second at the recent Gateway Conference Meet at Father McGivney on Oct. 10, 2023, with a time of 18:04.2 on the three-mile course. She was second in the Madison County Invite on Oct. 3, 2023, with a time of 18:25.7. Kaitlyn is a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athlete of Month for the Griffins.

Hatley has also had a remarkable track and field career at McGivney and ran a 2:16.31 at the IHSA State Meet last year in the 800 meters and was a member of the second place 4 x 800 relay team that finished in a time of 9:35.35 for second at state. She broke 60 seconds (59.68) at last year’s Madison County outdoors track and field meet in the 400 meters.

She has placed each year at state and has an enormous collection of state medals.

Hatley is also vivacious and such a positive force for the Griffins. Her coach Helton said she always pushes herself to the limit and is just a wonderful competitor and team member.

“With the postseason coming, I am ready to go,” she said recently after her second place in the conference meet. “I would like to finish my high school cross-country career on a high note. I am really looking forward to the postseason. I was with the team when it wasn’t well-known and I would like to leave as much impact on the team as I can.”

Kaitlyn said she simply loves running.

“It is one of the most fulfilling things you can do,” she said. “It is so tough but it makes it so rewarding when you have accomplishments. I love the sprints and I love track and field, too.”

She plans to run in college and said after the cross-country season she will begin college visits and hopefully have a decision made when the spring track and field season unfolds.

“I am really looking forward to running in college, she said.

Congrats to Kaitlyn on her recognition as a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic.

