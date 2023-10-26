EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student, Kaitlyn DeVries, with the Student of the Month Award for the month of October. Kaitlyn DeVries was nominated by English teacher, Ms. Heather Haskins, of Edwardsville High School.

Kaitlyn is the daughter of Erin and Bill DeVries. She is involved in many extracurricular activities, such as Key Club, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Debate Club, and the OMG Pickleball Club. In addition, she is a nominated student leader in Thirst Project, German Club, National English Honor Society, and Ethics Bowl; she is also the president of the German Honor Society. Kaitlyn’s achievements also include: receiving several medals in competitive pickleball at a 4.0 rating, maintaining a 4.64 GPA through several AP and Honors classes, and holding a first-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys writing short stories, reading, archery, practicing the bo staff, exploring nature, working out, ice skating, and playing with her dogs.

In the future, Kaitlyn would like to attend Northwestern University, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Cornell, Washington University in St. Louis, or Harvard. From there, she hopes to become a published author one day, and has additionally been looking into careers in either the legal or English/Language Arts fields.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month, September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $2,000 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

