ALTON - Kailey Vickrey was one of the true leaders of the Marquette Catholic High School girls' track and field team in their highly successful 2023 season. She excelled on varsity from her freshman to senior years in both cross country and girls' track and field.

Vickrey, a distance to a middle-distance runner, and sprinter/jumper Sammy Hentrich shared the spotlight for the Explorers this past track and field season and were key parts of Marquette's success. Marquette won the Gateway Metro Conference Girls Track and Field Meet in May at Alton High School, led by the girls. The Marquette girls captured first with 164 points, with McGivney second with 146 points.

The Explorers' Vickrey is a Tucker's Automotive and Repair and Tire Female Athlete of the Month.

Vickrey said she was glad to be able to return to form in the conference meet and also participated at state. She was very active in the 800 meters and relay events at the end of the season for the Explorers. Vickrey qualified for state in the 800 in the 1A Gillespie Sectional with a time of 2:40.03.

Vickrey was part of a 4 x 800 team at state that finished in 30th position with a time of 10:57.25. The relay team consisted of Paige Rister, Vickrey, Katie Johnson, and Ava Certa.

She was also part of the 4 x 200 relay team that recorded a preliminary time of 1:50.22. The Explorers' team in that event consisted of Caroline Cain, Vickrey, Karly Davenport and Sammy Hentrich.

Vickrey showed a lot of tenacity in the Explorers' spring season, overcoming mono near the end of the season to star in conference and sectional/state.

She said she hated to see her time with the other Marquette Catholic track and field girls, Hentrich, and the others end.

"I have such a strong bond with these girls," she said. "I loved being with them over the seasons. There was some super tough competition at sectional and state, but I feel we did our best."

Vickrey said she loves running and will continue to run in the future. She will attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville this fall and said she will likely focus on an education major.

