TROY - The Kahoks' boys soccer team got a second-half brace (two goals) from Chris Munoz, Adam Reiniger's 21st goal of the year and a goal from Sam Garafalo to defeat O'Fallon 4-0 in the Class 3A Normal Community sectional semifinal at Knights Stadium at Triad High School in Troy.

The Kahoks are now 14-6-1 and face Moline, who defeated the host Ironmen 1-0 after extra time, scoring the goal seven seconds away from a penalty kick shootout to win. The Kahoks and Maroons kick off at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

