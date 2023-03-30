COLLINSVILLE - Ethan Bagwell pitched a one-hit shutout for Collinsville, striking out eight Granite City batters, while Kris Alcorn hit a home run as a part of a two-hit, three RBI performance at the plate as the Kahoks took a 10-0 decision in four-and-a-half innings, due to the 10-run rule, in a baseball game played Wednesday afternoon at Fletcher Field in Collinsville's Woodland Park.

It was all Kahoks on the day, as the Kahoks' bats came alive and Bagwell pitched very well in holding the Warriors to their one hit.

Alcorn led Collinsville with two hits, including his homer, and three RBIs, with Adam Bovinett contributing to the Kahok attack with two hits and two RBIs, Blaine Martinez also had two hits on the day to go along with a RBI, Ethan Jones and Bryce Lemp each had a hit and drove in a run, Bagwell helped his cause with a base hit, while Luke Weller also had a hit for Collinsville and Kolby Anderson drove home a run.

But the day ultimately belonged to Bagwell on the mound, pitching a complete game in allowing the one hit while walking two and fanning eight as the Kahoks took the win.

Collinsville is now 3-2 on the year, while the Warriors go to 2-3 and next play Thursday at Belleville West, then host Rock Falls on Friday, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m. Granite then plays a single game on Saturday against Marquette Catholic at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park Saturday morning at 10 a.m., then play against Highland at GCS Ballpark in Sauget on Monday at 4 p.m.

