Kaden Allan Boyer
December 1, 2014 4:16 PM
Name: Kaden Allan Boyer
Parents: Kayla and Neil Boyer
Weight: 9 lbs 15 oz
Birthdate: 11/20/2014
Time:10:23 AM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Donna Greenwell of Wood River, Rodney and Melissa Boyer of ALton, Debbie Evans of Hartford and David Minner of Alton
Great Grandparents: Elizabeth J. Pulliam of Hartford, Esther and Rich Iachner of Wood River
