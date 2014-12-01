Name: Kaden Allan Boyer

Parents: Kayla and Neil Boyer

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Weight: 9 lbs 15 oz

Birthdate: 11/20/2014

Article continues after sponsor message

Time:10:23 AM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Donna Greenwell of Wood River, Rodney and Melissa Boyer of ALton, Debbie Evans of Hartford and David Minner of Alton

Great Grandparents: Elizabeth J. Pulliam of Hartford, Esther and Rich Iachner of Wood River

More like this:

May 12, 2023 - Glen Carbon's Deist Completes AOC 149 At University Of Louisville

Jul 3, 2023 - Jerseyville's Flowers Receives Master's, Edwardsville's Boyer Bachelor's Degree From Wichita State

Feb 7, 2023 - Rotary Honors Students of the Month in Granite City

 