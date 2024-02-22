Juvenile Airlifted After Three-Wheeler Accident In Jersey County
JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns reported on Wednesday night, Feb. 21, 2024, that there was a three-wheeler crash just before 5 p.m. on Airport Road in Jersey County.
Manns said a juvenile was flown out with a leg injury.
"I believe the prognosis is good," Sheriff Manns said.
No other details were available about the three-wheeler crash, but it is being investigated by the Jersey County Sheriff's Office.
