Juvenile Airlifted After Three-Wheeler Accident In Jersey County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns reported on Wednesday night, Feb. 21, 2024, that there was a three-wheeler crash just before 5 p.m. on Airport Road in Jersey County. Article continues after sponsor message Manns said a juvenile was flown out with a leg injury. "I believe the prognosis is good," Sheriff Manns said. No other details were available about the three-wheeler crash, but it is being investigated by the Jersey County Sheriff's Office. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip