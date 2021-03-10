·

ALTON - The plight of dog Carl has sparked considerable concern around the region.

Carl, a beautiful 5-pound yorkie, was allegedly beaten and suffered damage to his brain stem, eighth cranial nerve, inner ear swelling causing vestibular syndrome. Carl has survived the whole ordeal so far and is in veterinary care, assisted financially by Found A Hound Rescue.

Alton Police released that Lance Small is the area man charged with Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals in Carl's case. Lisa Lewis, of Found A Hound Rescue, said Small was a house guest of Carl's owners at the time of the alleged beating. Alton Police Department Chief Marcos Pulido said Wednesday afternoon Small remains at large. Pulido encouraged anyone with any knowledge of Small's whereabouts to contact the Alton Police.

Found A Hound Rescue agreed to help the owners of Carl with medical bills, treatment and prosecution.

"A family reached out to us for help," Lewis said. "We immediately agreed to help the family with medical bills, treatment and prosecution. As they didn't have transportation, Carl was picked up with his owner and taken to our vet to be evaluated," Lewis said.

“It was terrible what happened to Carl,” Lewis continued. “He is really good, beautiful, boy. We are working with the owner, paying for all his medical care. Carl has been seen by our vet and making progress.”

Anyone with any information about Small is urged to contact the Alton Police at (618) 463-3505. Found A Hound Rescue has increased the reward from $500 to $800 for information leading to Small’s arrest.

The ways to assist the care for Carl are as follows:

#JusticeForCarl

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/foundahoundrescue

Venmo at FAHR-1

OR mailed to:

FAHR

PO Box 492

Godfrey, IL 62035

