BETHALTO - Civic Memorial junior runner Justice Eldridge is the definition of a versatile track star.

He's geared more toward the distance side, with the one mile and 800m recently being his races, but can also run the 400m, and two mile.

In his last outing on Friday, April 28 at the Triad Knight Invitational, in a field of 32 runners, he took first place in the one mile with a time of 4:29.71.

For his running efforts, Justice is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial.

He also ran the 4x800m relay where he was his team's anchor (final runner) as the Eagles took third place with a time of 8:03.38.

That time broke their previous school record and became the leading time in IHSA Class 2A.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"It's a six-second school record. We're really excited with where we're at with about three weeks left," CM track head coach Jake Peal said Saturday afternoon.

In his other distance event, the two mile, he recently took second place at the Winston Brown invitational held at Edwardsville High School with a time of 9:58.69.

"Breaking 10 [minutes] for the first time in the 3200 was huge for him," Peal said.

"He's more of an 800, 1600 guy at this point in his career, but he showed great range at Winston Brown."

CM hosted the Madison County Small School Track Meet where he ran in three events.

He won the 800m race with a time of 1:59.67 and took third in the 400m clocking in at 55.49.

He was also the lead runner on the 4x400m which took second place with a time of 3:38.97.

More like this: