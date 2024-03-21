BETHALTO - Justice Eldridge has made a name for himself at Civic Memorial High School and beyond. The senior student excels in everything he attempts.

For his accomplishments, Justice Eldridge is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Eldridge joined the school’s band program in fifth grade, and he has continued to impress as an instrumentalist through all four years of high school. He also started playing piano when he was in kindergarten and still enjoys playing for fun.

In middle school, Eldridge joined the track team and has since found a passion for running. He participates on the cross country and track teams, and he plans to run track and cross country in college.

As if he wasn’t busy enough, Eldridge also serves as a priest at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He has broken several records in track over the years, and he is excited to see what he can do next as he prepares to graduate and move on to the next chapter of his education.

“I'm all-state in track, I've broken school records including the 1600m, 800m, and 4x800m, and I participated in the MVC honor band festival this year,” he said. I plan to go to Eastern Illinois University to run track and cross country, as well as study computer science.”

Congratulations to Justice for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

