EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed a new business, Just Right Eating, to the Edwardsville community.

This is the second location for the company whose flagship store is in Springfield, Illinois and they specialize in providing perfectly portioned meals to support a healthy lifestyle.

The sales and marketing manager Emily La Casse is featured (center) with local teammates, company partners from Springfield, current customers, and fellow members of the Ed/Glen business community. Just Right Eating is located at 2329 Plum Street in Edwardsville.

To learn more visit https://justrighteating.com or contact Emily at justrighteating.sales@gmail.com.