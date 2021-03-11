ST. LOUIS — On March 20, Downtown St. Louis’ most visited rooftop reopens for the spring/summer season. City Museum has also announced extended hours and the return of two equally beloved attractions: Circus Harmony and Art City.

Rooftop access includes everything visitors love: exceptional skyline views, slides, climbers, Big Eli, people-watching from the bottom of the Ramp Slide, and The Rooftop Café. City Museum will allow 120 guests to enjoy the Rooftop at a time in 1.5 hour sessions. Upon arrival, visitors will acquire a wristband with an assigned session time.

Roaming Circus Harmony performers will entertain crowds with a variety of acts for a few hours on Saturdays and Sundays. A permanent schedule has not yet been identified. Art City will set up an indoor, open-air project station for guests to participate in arts and crafts. The former Art City space will now be house private birthday parties. Guests interested in reserving the space should email Groups@CityMuseum.org. Monstro City will, of course, be open. So will the slides, climbers, food kiosks, bars, and gift shops. Pinball Hall can be added on to any ticket for $6, and a closing date for the exhibit is still to be determined.

Beginning March 11, City Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week. On Saturdays March 20, March 27 and April 3, the museum and rooftop will stay open until 9 p.m. marking the first rooftop evening sessions in more than a year.

General admission tickets are $16. Group tickets are available for $11 when purchasing 12 or more at once. They can be purchased online at City Museum.org or at the main gate. Rooftop admission can be added on to any ticket for $8 at the main gate. Online rooftop tickets will be available soon.

2021 memberships are also available and include unlimited general admission and rooftop access for just $40 per person with a purchase of 4-or-more.

Throughout the pandemic, City Museum’s members and local visitors have helped sustain their business during a difficult year. As tourism returns to Downtown St. Louis and attendance recovers, local members will continue to be the driving force behind the museum’s recovery.

COVID-19 safety protocols are still firmly in place. Advance reservations are not required for entry. Contact information is collected at the main gate for tracing purposes. Masks and social distancing between family groups are both strictly required of guests age 9 and older. Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the museum, which is cleaned multiple times daily using safe surface and airborne disinfectants.

