ST. LOUIS – A wintry mix is predicted to strike the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but it is not looking like too major of an inconvenience at this time.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jared Maples said a cold front is moving into the area around midnight Thursday morning. A small chance of rain is possible before that front strikes, but that rain is predicted to turn to sleet and maybe freezing rain after the front strikes, as temperatures will fall from the mid-30s to the high-20s. Maples said most of the frozen precipitation is predicted to fall south of St. Louis and the I-70 Corridor.

In the Riverbend, Maples said people should expect no more than a glaze accompanied by a possible light dusting of snow.

“Overall, it's nothing big,” he said. “Be careful on the Thursday commute. It will be just enough to cause a few headaches.”

While today's high temperature is expected to reach around 50, temperatures will drop from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with temperatures dropping to the 20s. Temperatures are predicted to reach above freezing again by Thursday afternoon.

“We're in a pattern with a lot of systems 'trucking through,'” Maples said. “It goes up and down from day to day. Another system is moving in Friday – and it appears small. That's generally been the theme. There's not a lot of moisture there to make it a problem.”

