Talk about a true-blue JUST BE JERSEY movement...

JCHS Students are on #teamjonny.  The JCHS Boys' Basketball Team partnered with the JCHS Key Club to rally behind Jonny Wade and his family at Friday night's basketball game.  The team sported their gray uniforms and many fans wore gray to show their support for the 1st Grade Boy who has recently been diagnosed with brain cancer.  Pictured are JCHS Students Maddie Bugger, Meaghan Widman, Drake Blackwell, Kyle Walsh, and Margy Tepen along with Jacky Wade and Jonny Wade.   

Way to JUST BE JERSEY!!

