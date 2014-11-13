Jerseyville, Illinois, November 13,2014 - "Statistics show that more than 800,000 children in America go missing each year - one child every forty seconds, yet 34% of parents in the United States don't know their child's exact weight, height and eye color," said Alan Karcher, President of Jerseyville Banking Center. Business attorney Jeff Roberts, of RobertsLaw added: "Of those 800,000, 450,000 run away, 300,000 are abducted by family members and over 50,000 are abducted by non-family members. When a child is reported missing, we've learned that time can be the greatest adversary."

Possessing up-to-date photos and important information about one's child are important proactive measures a parent can take to assist law enforcement should a child disappear. To assist parents in this effort, RobertsLaw and Jerseyville Banking Center are proud to host "Just Be Safe" Child ID and Protection Day at the Father Hembrow Center Cafeteria (309 North Washington, Jerseyville, IL 62052) on Sunday, November 23, 2014 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm.

Families who participate will receive a free FBI-approved ID Kit and can receive assistance from volunteers including federal, state, county and local law enforcement officials. The Kit contains a fingerprinting card and DNA collection swabs that, when completed, are to be maintained for safe-keeping by the parents. The Kit also includes a wallet Card for parents to carry with them at all times.

The "Just Be Safe" Child ID and Protection Day will also feature information and displays on vital child safety topics including child safety seats, fire education, drug abuse education and internet safety. "This event has been received with open arms by the community of agencies who are joining with us to provide critical child safety information as an adjunct to the distribution and completion of the ID kits," added

Karcher. Three hundred Kits will be available for distribution and will be given to the parents of the first 300 kids to arrive.

