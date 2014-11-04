RobertsLaw "Just Be Jersey" Colorama Contest Winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The contest theme was "Just Be Jersey" and each age category featured one of the character traits based on the Just Be Jersey theme. The winners received gift certificates to McCarry's Dairyland. 5 of the 9 winners were at the office for the announcement of the winners along with Jeff Roberts and his wife Sandra Roberts, coloring contest judge Kathy Landess from Jersey State Bank, and Bailey McCarry from McCarry's Dairyland. There were 875 submissions total. Students from Principia College narrowed down the 875 entries to the top 5 in each grade category, the names of the entrants were omitted and assigned letter A-E for each grade category and then the entries were submitted to the judges to determine the top 3 winners in each group.



Pictured: Back row: (L-R) Sandra Roberts, Bailey McCarry, Jeff Roberts, Kathy Landess Front row: (L-R) Quincy DeSherlia, Katelyn Miller, Chloe Kallal, Brady Maxeiner, Molly Mellas

Winners of contest:



Pre-K:

1st - Mazie Calan, Grafton Elementary

2nd - Charli Sue Carter, Holy Ghost

3rd - Quincy DeSherlia, Grafton Elementary



K-2:

1st - Annabelle Yamnitz, Holy Ghost

2nd - Molly Mellas, East Elementary

3rd - Brady Maxeiner, West Elementary





3-5:

1st - Katelyn Miller, Illini

2nd - Chloe Kallal, Grafton Elementary

1st - Katelyn Miller, Illini

2nd - Chloe Kallal, Grafton Elementary

3rd - Rachel Dong, Illini



Colorama Judges: Kathy Landess

Jersey State Bank Tony Heitzig

CNB Bank Alan Karcher

Jerseyville Banking Center Danny Phipps

Scheffel Boyle Craig Brangenberg

Droege and Associates Amy Miles Turman

Miles Accounting Service Julie Brangenberg

LPL Financial Services Steve Medford

Edward Jones Kim Hardin

Hardin Financial More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip