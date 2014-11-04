RobertsLaw "Just Be Jersey" Colorama Contest Winners
The contest theme was "Just Be Jersey" and each age category featured one of the character traits based on the Just Be Jersey theme. The winners received gift certificates to McCarry's Dairyland. 5 of the 9 winners were at the office for the announcement of the winners along with Jeff Roberts and his wife Sandra Roberts, coloring contest judge Kathy Landess from Jersey State Bank, and Bailey McCarry from McCarry's Dairyland. There were 875 submissions total. Students from Principia College narrowed down the 875 entries to the top 5 in each grade category, the names of the entrants were omitted and assigned letter A-E for each grade category and then the entries were submitted to the judges to determine the top 3 winners in each group.
Pictured: Back row: (L-R) Sandra Roberts, Bailey McCarry, Jeff Roberts, Kathy Landess Front row: (L-R) Quincy DeSherlia, Katelyn Miller, Chloe Kallal, Brady Maxeiner, Molly Mellas
Winners of contest:
Pre-K:
1st - Mazie Calan, Grafton Elementary
2nd - Charli Sue Carter, Holy Ghost
3rd - Quincy DeSherlia, Grafton Elementary
K-2:
1st - Annabelle Yamnitz, Holy Ghost
2nd - Molly Mellas, East Elementary
3rd - Brady Maxeiner, West Elementary
3-5:
1st - Katelyn Miller, Illini
2nd - Chloe Kallal, Grafton Elementary
3rd - Rachel Dong, Illini
Colorama Judges:
Kathy Landess
Jersey State Bank
Tony Heitzig
CNB Bank
Alan Karcher
Jerseyville Banking Center
Danny Phipps
Scheffel Boyle
Craig Brangenberg
Droege and Associates
Amy Miles Turman
Miles Accounting Service
Julie Brangenberg
LPL Financial Services
Steve Medford
Edward Jones
Kim Hardin
Hardin Financial
