The contest theme was "Just Be Jersey" and each age category featured one of the character traits based on the Just Be Jersey theme. The winners received gift certificates to McCarry's Dairyland. 5 of the 9 winners were at the office for the announcement of the winners along with Jeff Roberts and his wife Sandra Roberts, coloring contest judge Kathy Landess from Jersey State Bank, and Bailey McCarry from McCarry's Dairyland. There were 875 submissions total. Students from Principia College narrowed down the 875 entries to the top 5 in each grade category, the names of the entrants were omitted and assigned letter A-E for each grade category and then the entries were submitted to the judges to determine the top 3 winners in each group.

Pictured: Back row: (L-R) Sandra Roberts, Bailey McCarry, Jeff Roberts, Kathy Landess Front row: (L-R) Quincy DeSherlia, Katelyn Miller, Chloe Kallal, Brady Maxeiner, Molly Mellas

 


Winners of contest:

Pre-K:
1st - Mazie Calan, Grafton Elementary
2nd - Charli Sue Carter, Holy Ghost
3rd - Quincy DeSherlia, Grafton Elementary



K-2:
1st - Annabelle Yamnitz, Holy Ghost
2nd - Molly Mellas, East Elementary
3rd - Brady Maxeiner, West Elementary


3-5:
1st - Katelyn Miller, Illini
2nd - Chloe Kallal, Grafton Elementary
3rd - Rachel Dong, Illini

Colorama Judges:

Kathy Landess
Jersey State Bank

Tony Heitzig
CNB Bank

Alan Karcher
Jerseyville Banking Center

Danny Phipps
Scheffel Boyle

Craig Brangenberg
Droege and Associates

Amy Miles Turman
Miles Accounting Service

Julie Brangenberg
LPL Financial Services

Steve Medford
Edward Jones

Kim Hardin
Hardin Financial

