ALTON - Foodies and lovers of local cuisine gathered Thursday evening for the eighth annual Taste of Downtown event at Argosy Casino in Alton.

In one of Alton Main Street’s biggest fundraisers of the year, plenty of delicious eateries all joined together to both get their name out to the public and assist the betterment of the city.

“It is an opportunity for us to showcase all of the great local restaraunts in the area,” Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said. “It is also a great fundraiser for Alton Main Street to continue to promote and improve downtown Alton.”

Sixteen local entities were welcomed to bring their best dishes for ticketholders to dine upon. Some of the cuisine on the night’s menu included chicken marsala from Princivalli’s Cafe, braised pork belly from Mac’s Time Out Lounge, seasoned prime rib sandwiches from Hansen Meat Co., fine fudge from 1904 General Store, white chocolate crème brûlée from Ragin’ Cajun Piano Bar, as well as tasty baked goods from Dolce Cream.

Dishes were available from:

Princivalli’s Cafe

Hansen Meat Co.

Mac’s Time Out Lounge

1904 General Store

Ragin’ Cajun Piano Bar

Dolce Cream

Lewis and Clark Community College’s Dining Services

Olive Oil Marketplace

Argosy Casino’s Journey restaurant

Chez Marilyn, Morrison’s Irish Pub

Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus

Tony’s Restaurant & Prohibition Lounge

Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Elijah P’s

Franco’s Restaurant at the Atrium Hotel

