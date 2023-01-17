EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Public Works Director Eric Williams confirmed there are currently no plans to open a Krispy Kreme at the former Annie’s Frozen Custard location on South Buchanan Street, saying it’s “just a rumor that’s going around.”

Williams said there is technically work being done on the site, just not the construction of a Krispy Kreme.

“I did get a site grading permit that came in on Friday to do soil remediation,” Williams said. “I guess there used to be a former gas station on site that they’re going to start remediating some soil, but as far as future improvement plans, we have not received anything.”

White Castle was another chain rumored to be opening a new location at the site, but he said that is also “just a rumor.”

“There’s been a Krispy Kreme/White Castle rumor going around for a little while now, but right now, it’s just a rumor,” he said. “The city would be excited to have a Krispy Kreme, but we have not received anything official at this time.”

While Williams added that “it would be nice” to have a Krispy Kreme so close to his office, city officials “do not expect Krispy Kreme to be on that site” as of now.

