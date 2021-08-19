EDWARDSVILLE— Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday afternoon that a Madison County jury found John Webb, 54, of Granite City, guilty on all counts: one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The jury deliberated for less than two hours.

“We appreciate the jurors’ resolution in convicting this child abuser,” Haine said. “The true hero, in this case, is the courageous seven-year-old victim. She stood up in court, told the jurors about the terrible things that happened to her, and made sure that justice could be done here. We will be seeking the maximum possible prison sentence for the defendant for his appalling criminal abuse of this child.”

In August of 2020, Granite City police responded to a complaint involving Webb and the six-year-old female victim. Following an investigation by the Granite City Police Department and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center (CAC), Webb was charged for alleged sexual contact with the victim since February of 2019.

Haine thanked the members of the Granite City Police Department and the professionals from the Madison County CAC for this work in investigating the case. Haine also recognized Assistant States Attorneys Alison Foley and Emily Bell for their excellent work in prosecuting the case.

The predatory criminal sexual assault of a child charge is a Class X felony and is punishable by up to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The aggravated sexual abuse charges are Class 2 felonies and are punishable by up to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on each charge. Associate Judge Ron Slemer presided over the case.

Sentencing will be set at a future date.

