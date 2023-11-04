EAST ST. LOUIS – U.S. Attorney Rachelle Crowe announced on Friday that a federal jury returned a guilty verdict for an East St. Louis man accused of distributing ounce quantities of meth in St. Clair County. Aaron Wallace, 42, was charged with one count of meth distribution in November 2021.

“DEA works aggressively to remove meth dealers from southern Illinois,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “Thanks to their diligent efforts, we’re working to eradicate drug trafficking from our communities.”

According to court documents and evidence presented during trial, Drug Enforcement Administration agents opened an investigation into Wallace in September 2020, after learning he was dealing large quantities of crystal meth in St. Clair County.

During DEA’s investigation, a confidential source purchased four ounces of crystal meth from Wallace in East St. Louis. Wallace’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024, at the U.S. District Courthouse in East St. Louis. DEA led the investigation with support from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel Kapsak and Daniel Carraway are prosecuting the case.

