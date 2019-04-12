EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced that a jury has convicted Cameron D. Matlock, 27, an Alton man, of one count of first-degree murder (Class M) after a four-day trial at the Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville.

Jury selection began Monday, April 8. The trial started Monday afternoon with testimony from several witnesses including officers of the Alton Police Department, several expert witnesses, and Pathologist Dr. Norfleet. The jury began deliberating around 11 a.m. Thursday before returning with their verdict 3 hours later.

“I want to offer my continued condolences and prayers to the family of Derrance Taylor," Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Gibbons said. "Hopefully, with the justice this verdict provides for our community, we can also give his loved ones and friends a measure of peace and closure.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Once again, the outstanding professionalism of the Alton Police Department, Major Case Squad and U.S. Marshals have brought a violent criminal to justice. With their excellent investigative work, our trial team from the Violent Crimes Unit was able to secure the guilty verdict on first- degree murder with a firearm enhancement, which will allow us to remove this dangerous individual from our community for up to 85 years.



Assistant State's Attorney’s Kerri Davis and Tara Steele, both of the State’s Attorney’s Violent Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case in front of Circuit Judge Kyle Napp, who will sentence Matlock at a later date. His bond was revoked and he remains in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville where he will await sentencing.

Matlock was charged May 16, 2017, and was indicted by a Grand Jury on June 22, 2017.

Matlock could face up to a minimum of 45 years to life in IDOC. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation, which usually takes six to eight weeks.

More like this: