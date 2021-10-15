EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School's junior running back Jordan Bush has a nose for the end zone with several rushing touchdowns this season.

Bush, who has blazing speed on the field, is having a very successful season thus far. One of his biggest games was running for three touchdowns in the Tigers' 48-12 win over Belleville West at Bob Goalby Field.

Bush's TD runs against Belleville West were of three, 10 and one yard in helping the Tigers in that game 45-21.

Jordan Bush is one of the iCAN Clinic Male Athletes of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Jordan says the key to Edwardsville's gridiron success is the following: "We have to execute and be physical. We have to just be physical and play our hearts out."

The Tigers are getting better with every game, and Bush has made a big contribution to the team's success, and he feels that the team is getting better week by week.

Bush has seven touchdowns on the season and has rushed 71 times for 417 yards. He has 5 pass receptions for 71 yards and a score. Bush logged nine carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers' 42-6 win over Alton.

The Tigers meet East St. Louis on Friday night at home. Bush wants to keep seeing Edwardsville show up in the win column before the playoffs. Edwardsville meets Christian Brothers of St. Louis at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.

"Yes, sir, we are getting better every week," Bush said with a big smile.

"We're confident about the rest of the season," he added. "We're going to keep winning, keep going."

More like this: