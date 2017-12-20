GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon received an incredible donation Tuesday night of over $39,000 from the Junior Service Club for the construction of a new playground at Schon Park.

Glen Carbon Mayor Robert Jackstadt thanked the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Junior Service Club for all their hard work throughout the year and for their dedication to enriching the lives of others.

