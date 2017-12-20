Junior Service Club makes large contribution to Village of Glen Carbon for Schon Park Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon received an incredible donation Tuesday night of over $39,000 from the Junior Service Club for the construction of a new playground at Schon Park. Article continues after sponsor message Glen Carbon Mayor Robert Jackstadt thanked the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Junior Service Club for all their hard work throughout the year and for their dedication to enriching the lives of others. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football