Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Junior Service Club Holiday House Tour

Transitions to Virtual

EDWARDSVILLE -

EDWARDSVILLE - This year’s Junior Service Club (JSC) Holiday House Tour will be bigger and better than ever while also accommodating social-distancing measures of the participants. The highly anticipated, bi-annual event will showcase 14 festively decorated houses, and ticketholders will be able to access the tour virtually from the comfort and safety of their own homes beginning Dec. 13 until Dec. 18, 2020. This year, the tour can be viewed multiple times and at the convenience of the ticket holder’s schedule during the event dates.

Planning for a virtual format started early with safety being a priority for the holiday house tour’s homeowners and ticketholders. Because many non-profit organizations benefit from the grant money raised by JSC each year, cancelling the holiday house tour was not an option. Going virtual does have benefits, including no restrictions on where ticketholders live or age restrictions. This year, children may also enjoy the virtual format and look for “Junior” – a gnome hidden in each home on the tour. More homes have also been added to the tour, doubling the size from previous years. No matter sleet or snow, this year ticketholders can enjoy the tour and won’t have to worry about inclement weather!

Article continues after sponsor message

Leslie DeVary, JSC Board Member and co-chair of the 2020 Holiday House Tour, is happy the event is able to continue. “This year has been like no other in our lifetime. The Junior Service Club is seizing the opportunity to upgrade the Holiday House Tour experience to include the entire family, offer contactless delivery of holiday cheer, provide increased exposure for our sponsors and highlight many of the organizations our fundraising directly benefits. We have to continue focusing on the good things that are happening, and the holidays are the perfect time to renew our spirit.”

Tickets cost $30 and may be purchased online at the Junior Service Club website at http://www.edglenjuniorservice.org/holiday-house-tour-2020.html. Any tickets purchased before Dec. 1 will be eligible for a gift of “holiday cheer” delivered to your doorstep by one of the many Junior Service Club elves on Dec. 13. This offer is limited to the first 1000 ticketholders (must be in a 10-mile radius of Edwardsville High School). All ticketholders will also be eligible for a “12 Days of Giveaways” drawing that will be held daily beginning on Dec. 1 with prizes valued at $100 donated from local businesses.

The 2020 Holiday House Tour would not be possible without our presenting sponsor, Country Financial and videographer, Chris Vandehey of Connect Video. Other sponsors instrumental in the success of the Holiday House Tour include Spencer Homes, Julie Reinecke Designs, EXO, Tara Riggs RE/MAX Alliance, Edwardsville Bank, BauerHite Orthodontics, Sunflower Dental, Bank of Springfield, The Spa @ Midamerica, Brinley Orthodontics, Butler Marcus Group with RE/MAX Alliance, The Garden Kingdom, White Cliff Studio, and Julie Fleck, Realtor®. We also thank the many local businesses that donated to our “12 Days of Giveaways.”

ABOUT THE JUNIOR SERVICE CLUB OF EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON

The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Junior Service Club (JSC) aspires to develop lasting, community partnerships and friendships as agents of change. Money raised by the JSC goes back into the community. With a diverse membership, the organization is united by a desire to be a positive influence in the local community and beyond. To learn more about the organization, this year’s Holiday House Tour, or other businesses that the JSC supports, visit their website at www.edglenjuniorservice.org.

More like this: