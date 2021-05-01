GLEN CARBON - Bailey Washam, a junior libero for the girls volleyball team at Father McGivney Catholic High School, emerged as one of the top players on a relatively young Griffin team, showing leadership for the younger players while playing at the top of her game this past season.

For her efforts on the court, Washam has been named the Griffins' Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month.

Washam plays for head coach Paul Vieth.

It was very much a learning season for the Griffins, with a number of freshmen and sophomores on the varsity roster, but the team has been working hard, and the leadership from the upperclassmen has been invaluable for the team. The club's morale is held up well, also.

Washam and the rest of the club felt very blessed and grateful to play the season, and she credited the school for their help in assisting the team with their needs.

"We're very happy that our school's very accommodating, allowing our parents in here and everything," Washam said. "It's just really nice that we get to play. I was super-bummed out at the beginning of the year when i didn't get to."

For Washam and the Griffins, they are focused on staying positive and moving forward for next year.

"We definitely want to continue to stay on this upward motion," Washam said, "keep our energy up, definitely hype everyone else up, and just keep a good attitude towards everything."

