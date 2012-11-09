JUNIOR LEAGUE OF GREATER ALTON TO SPONSOR THE HEALTHY GIRL EXPO Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. A Kids in the Kitchen Event Alton, Illinois, November 6, 2012 – The Junior League of Greater Alton is sponsoring a wellness program for middle school aged girls at the Riverbender.com Community Center on November 15, 2012 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event is for girls and their caregivers. Participants will learn how to read nutrition labels and make healthy snack choices, taste healthy foods, and learn and perform yoga exercises from a licensed yoga trainer. Registration is required for this event by calling 618-670-2124 or emailing healthygirlexpo@gmail.com. Wear comfortable clothing, tennis shoes and socks. Article continues after sponsor message The Junior League of Greater Alton (JLGA) is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Junior League’s “Kids in the Kitchen” program addresses a growing problem facing today's children with the number of overweight children in our countries having increased dramatically, substantially increasing children's risks for health problems such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Our programs have included interactive classroom workshops for children to learn about healthy portion size as well as experiment with healthy foods. As its Signature Project, each year the women of JLGA aim to educate more families and children on this important topic. For additional information, please contact Delfina Dornes, 618-670-2124. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip