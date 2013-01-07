Alton, Illinois, January 7, 2013 - The Junior League of Greater Alton is hosting a Kids Cooking Class to teach children ages 4-12 how to prepare healthy after-school snacks. The event will take place in the Alton Memorial Hospital Cafeteria Conference Rooms A & B on January 15, 2013, from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. The event is free and a caregiver is required to attend. Space is limited. Please call 618-208-7507, or email jlgakitk@gmail.com to reserve your space.

The Junior League of Greater Alton (JLGA) is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Junior League’s “Kids in the Kitchen” program addresses a growing problem facing today's children with the number of overweight children in our countries increasing dramatically and substantially increasing risks for health problems such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Our programs have included interactive classroom workshops where children learn about healthy portion size and experiment with healthy foods. As its Signature Project, the women of JLGA aim to educate more families and children on this important topic.

For additional information or to register, please contact Tricia Pytlinski, 618-208-7507

