Junior High students at Mississippi Valley Christian School have returned from Schaumburg after successfully competing in the Illinois Association of Christian Schools Fine Arts Competitions on April 28 and 29.

Double State Champion was Capri Charleston, daughter of Daryl and Taina Charleston of Alton, in Physical Science and in Landscape/Architecture Photography.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ellie Cummins, daughter of Robin and Lori Cummins of Cottage Hills, won third in the state with her Animal/People Photography, and a red ribbon in polychromatic Drawing.

Allen Thompson was awarded a blue ribbon in US History Testing and a red ribbon in Mathematics Testing. Other blue ribbon recipients were Kristen Beck in Still Life Photography; Emily Bernhard, Sacred Piano Solo; and, Capri Charleston, Classical Piano Solo.

Kathryn Gleason received a red ribbon in Old Testament Testing and a white ribbon in Mathematics Testing. Jessica Muntz won red ribbons in Expository Writing Essay and Mathematics Testing and a white ribbon in Landscape/Architecture Photography. Jonathan O'Donnell received a red ribbon in World History Testing.

More like this: