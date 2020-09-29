EDWARDSVILLE - Junior golfer Antonio Ybarra has been the top golfer for Metro-East Lutheran so far this season. He's finished second in the season opening Hickory Stick Invitational on Aug. 17, and has been the medalist for the Knights in many of their meets and tournaments this season.

For his accomplishments, Ybarra is the school's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for September, 2020.

Ybarra, who plays for head coach Chase Langendorf, credits his hard work on the course as a secret to his success.

"My commitment, and my strenuous work to make my swing as good as I can," Ybarra said.

Ybarra has played golf since shortly before his 15th birthday, and has made tremendous progress in the sport. He feels that it's helped him along in his life so far.

"It's helped me progress in golf," Ybarra said, "which has overall made me a happier person."

Ybarra thanked his parents and coaches for helping him get to where he is now.

"I would like to thank my parents for supporting me in my golf," Ybarra said, "Seth Linnenbrink, because he makes golf exciting, and Mr. Henry, my swing coach."

Ybarra is also an avid weightlifter, and has done well in the classroom so far this semester. He hopes to attend Arizona State University in Tempe, where he hopes to continue to play, and major in business. He's also developed a fun training technique as well, along with encouragement from his weightlifting partner.

"I have been practicing golf with my dog at my house, and he fetches the balls to me," Ybarra said. "Helps a lot with short shots. Working out with my friend Jacob Hopp has helped me stay committed to the gym, and it has shown in my golf performances."

