EDWARDSVILLE - Junior forward/guard Herbert Martin had a big game in the Tigers' home opening boys basketball contest Nov. 28 against Chatham Glenwood, scoring 13 points and providing solid defense, including several steals, as Edwardsville defeated the Titans 49-41.

The Tigers held off a late Glenwood rally to clinch the win, using good defense and timely steals to hold off the Titans, with Martin playing a key role on the defensive end to up the team's record to 2-2 on the season after finishing fourth in the 53rd Decatur Turkey Tournament on Thanksgiving weekend.

Martin is a Johnston Law Firm Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

In limited time as a sophomore last season, Martin averaged 1.0 point and 0.3 rebounds-per-game, while also having 10 steals and seven assists. Early on this season, Martin has already made a big impact on the Tigers and has contributed much to the team already, thanks to some very good work put in during the summer.

"I'm feeling very good," a very confident Martin said during a postgame interview after the win over Glenwood. "I worked very hard this past summer to be able to show off my talent in front of the home crowd. First home game, so I knew I had to come out and put on a show in front of my family and friends. Thirteen points feels very good."

The hard work is paying off for Martin, and the playing time Martin had as a sophomore has helped him tremendously early on.

"It's helping me very good," Martin said. "I know I came out less nervous, ready to play. As a sophomore, I was a little bit timid, but as I've got more experience, I came out my junior year, ready with the experience to use it."

The Tigers were able to hold off Glenwood and their late-game rally, using their defense as a weapon against the Titans. It's a good sign of things to come for Edwardsville. Martin agreed with that assessment and sees his role on the team as a go-to player and an outstanding defender for the entire length of the floor.

"I see it as being, until Malik Allen gets back, being one of the top-scoring options," Martin said, "passing the ball and defending the ball very well. They call me on the team "Mr. 94 Feet," so I'm going to continue showing off that role and prove my coach right."

The Tigers are 2-2 to start the season and open Southwestern Conference play against a vastly improved Alton team that won its first five games before losing at Jacksonville on late free throws in overtime.

"I'm very excited to play Alton," Martin said. "They're very good, I've got a couple of friends over there that are pretty good, Sernaj Stampley and Hassani Elliott. But we're going to bear down in practice this week and get ready for them, go over our scout team, and scout them well, so we're ready to play them on Friday."

And of course, Martin is feeling very good about how everything has gone well for the team early on.

"I'm feeling great, sir!" Martin said with a smile.

Again congrats to Herbert Martin for his recognition as a Johnston Law Firm Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

