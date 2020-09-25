PIASA – Logan Santel has had great success during the start of his junior year at Southwestern, taking a first- and eighth-place finish within the first month of the season.

Santel’s first-place time was 19:58 for 3 miles during a meet held at his high school, taking the edge over the runners from Roxana and Greenville.

At the Mississippi Valley Quad Boys Cross Country Meet, Santel placed eighth with a time of 18:32 while pitted against five other teams.

For his early season accomplishments, Santel has been named Riverbender.com Southwestern male boys Athlete of the Month for September.

Santel said his hard work and commitment have helped push him to where he is now. By not allowing medical or physical problems to stand in his way, he’s able to overcome obstacles.

Santel has been running now for two years and said he would like to thank his coach, Gary Bowker, for teaching him everything he knows about being a good runner.

Naturally, his hobbies include a plethora of outdoor activities, including fishing, traveling, and hiking.

While he has yet to decide on what college he’ll attend, he knows that he wants to continue sports. Because he wants to serve his country he intends on becoming a state trooper to uphold those ideals.

Other sports Santel plays include point guard in basketball, and track and field where he runs the 800 meters, 100-meter dash and 110-meter hurdles, long jump, the 4x100 relay, and the 4x200 relay.

