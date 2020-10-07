GRANITE CITY - Thomas Richard Westbrook IV has been at the top of the pack frequently this fall for Granite City's boys cross country team.

Westbrook, a junior cross country runner, is the Riverbender.com October Male Athlete of the Month for Granite City High School.

Westbrook's coach is Rich Skirball. Westbrook has been running for the Warriors since his freshman year.

He said he thoroughly enjoys cross country and time with his teammates.

"I like competing," Westbrook said. "I have been running cross country for about a year and a half."

Westbrook thanked his grandma, Teresa for her motivation and his team. He is unsure where he wants to attend college but he wants to study law enforcement.

"I believe sports make me more focused," he said.

Westbrook also runs on the track team and participates in boxing. He also likes to scuba dive, box and mountain bike.

The Granite City athlete said he hopes to find a career in law enforcement in the future.

