EDWARDSVILLE - Junior cross country runner McKenna Getta is currently enjoying a successful season for the girls' team at Metro-East Lutheran High School, with her biggest highlight of the season running a personal record at the Freeburg Invitational, coming in the top 15 of the junior varsity race.

For all of her efforts on the course and off, Getta is the Bassett Law Office MELHS Female Athlete of the Month.

Getta, who runs for head coach Ruth Thompson, agreed that her performance at Freeburg has been the highlight of the season thus far.

"Setting a (personal record) at the Freeburg meet," Getta said, "and medaling 12th out of 20 in the girls JV race is a highlight."

Getta thanked her coach and teammates for all of their encouragement and support with the Knights.

"I would like to thank my teammate and friend, Claire," Getta said. "She continuously encourages me and lifts my spirits. My coach, T-Dawg, is constantly pushing me to do my best. And the MELHS cross country team, who always encourages me and makes me smile."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Getta hasn't been running for long in the Knights' program but enjoys an aspect of the sport not many people would realize.

"I have been running for three years," Getta said. "I like the mind-over-matter concept of running."

Being involved in the Metro-East Lutheran High School athletic program has also benefitted Getta in a very important way as well.

"Involvement in sports has expanded my friend group," Getta said. "Sports has also helped me learn how to push myself and not give up."

At this time, Getta hasn't yet decided where she will go to school or if she will run cross country and track and field, but she hopes to major in civil engineering while attending, possibly in Arizona. Getta is also a wing link and a striker for the Knights' girls soccer team, and also enjoys playing Fortnight and Among Us as well as woodworking.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a tremendous accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: