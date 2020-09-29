PIASA - Laina Wilderman, a junior Southwestern High School girls cross country member, has been running in the sport since she was in eighth grade and she loves how everyone supports and lifts each other up.

Wilderman has had a strong fall and is the Southwestern High School Riverbender.com Female Athlete Of The Month for her efforts.

"The friendships I have made over the seasons are also ones I will always treasure," Wilderman said. Laina has a 4.0 on a 4.0 GPA scale at her high school.

Wilderman continued and said: "I would like to thank my parents and coach - Gary Bowker - who have helped me succeed. Without their support and encouragement, I would not have accomplished the things that I have.

"Qualifying for sectionals freshman and sophomore year (freshman year as an individual and sophomore year as a team) have been my greatest accomplishments."

Laina is also involved in drama club and band.

"My involvement in sports has developed me into the person I am today because it has taught me to work hard and manage my time between sports and schoolwork," she said. "I also run track (4x800, 800, 1600)."

