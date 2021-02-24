ALTON - Junior Grant Haegele has helped the Alton High School bowling team the last three years and has improved his skills all three years.

For his accomplishments for the Redbirds, Haegele was named Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for February 2021.

Haegele, who bowls for head coach Dave Meyer and assistant coach Brian Stawar, said he would like to thank his dad, Scott, for introducing him to the sport.

“Growing up my dad and I did several father-and-son leagues," Haegele said.

His greatest accomplishment this season was a high series in the Collinsville game. Haegele has been bowling for Alton High School for three years and “I like the team the most because it's a fun group of people,” Haegele said.

Sports has helped Haegele become a team player. He works at Gorilla Carwash when he isn’t in school or playing sports. He hopes to continue his bowling career in college and hopes to attend Hobart Institute of Welding. He also plays boys volleyball at Alton High and is the center.

