GRANITE CITY - Junior basketball player Damon Smith is having a stellar season at Granite City High School, averaging 11.2 points and 1.6 rebounds-per-game for February, while also dealing out two assists and getting three steals. His work is one of the reasons the Warriors are 5-2 heading into the final two weeks of the season.

For his efforts on the court, Smith has been named the school's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for February, 2021.

Smith, who plays for head coach Gerard Moore, believes that he's been selected for this month's award for an important reason.

"Working hard in practice is a key for our success," Smith said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Smith thanked his mother, coached and teammates for his success thus far on the court this season.

"My mom, my teammates and the coaching staff have made me the player I am today," Smith said. "My teammates and my coaches have pushed me to be the athlete I am today."

Smith has been playing basketball since the sixth-grade, carries a 3.0-grade point average, and enjoys bowling in his spare time. He also hasn't yet decided where he'll go to college, but does plan on majoring in sports medicine.

"Yes, I would like to attend college, and I don't know what college I would like to go to," Smith said. "But I want to go as far as I can go with playing basketball."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great honor and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: