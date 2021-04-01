JERSEYVILLE - Chloe White has been playing basketball since fourth-grade and accomplished much for Jersey Community High School.

For her efforts on the hardwoods, White has been named Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

White, a junior, is coached by Kevin Strebel.

"I would like to thank my mom for always being there for me and believing in me and my grandparents for always pushing me to be better," White said. "I wouldn’t be where I am today without them."

Chloe continued: “Major accomplishments that have led me to this award are always practicing and training on my skills. Even when basketball isn’t going on I make sure to get out and practice my shooting and dribbling. I also play on an AAU team and the coaches are incredible and make the players work hard.”

She loves playing basketball for the Panthers and working hard with her teammates, having fun, but also winning. She loves to have competition when she is playing basketball as well, it always makes it more exciting.

Chloe also plays volleyball and she used to be on a swim team, but there isn’t a swim team in Jerseyville, so she decided to work harder in other sports like basketball, volleyball and track and field. Another hobby of hers is getting to spend time with her family. Chloe said she loves getting together and having quality time with her family members.



White’s high school career and involvement in sports have shaped her into the person she is today because it has taught her the principles of discipline and hard work.

"After this experience, I know I will have to work hard to get me where I want to be in life," she said. "I know things aren’t gonna be handed to me."

She wants to continue to play basketball in college. She is unsure exactly where she wants to play yet, but she does have some colleges in mind like Maryville University, Drury, Lindenwood, and a couple more. She would like to pursue a career in Physical Therapy.

"I know Maryville University has a great physical therapy program and that is why they are top on my list," she said. "Some classroom accomplishments of mine are I have been in National Honors Society for two years. I always get my work done on time and I am an Honor Roll student because I make sure to maintain my grades. I play volleyball, I am an all-around player, but my main spot is left-side. I also run track, my main events are the 400 meters and triple jump.”

