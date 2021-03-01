BRIGHTON - Charles Darr’s journey in basketball began when he was 8 years old. This winter, the junior has become one of the key Southwestern High School basketball players.

Darr is the Riverbender.com Male Athlete of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Darr said his goal is to continue to improve and he spends considerable time perfecting his shot with his teammates.

He thanked his parents for their contributions to his life.

“Without my parents, I wouldn’t be where I am,” he said. “I would also like to thank my coaching staff for their help."

When football comes, Charles is a wide receiver for the Piasa Birds and he also plays outfield/infield/pitches for the baseball team.

Charles is an excellent student with all A’s and Bs. He plans to attend college, but doesn’t yet know exactly where yet.

Charles said a key thing he has learned from his sports involvement is: “how to become a leader and work with others.”

