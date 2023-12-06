ALTON - Alex Macias, a junior guard on the Alton High boys basketball team, had a good game in the Redbirds' 76-61 loss at Edwardsville on Dec. 1, scoring nine points in the game, with a huge 15-0 start by the Tigers setting the tone for the events to follow in the game.

Macias is expected to be one of the key players off the bench for the Redbirds, and in limited playing time he saw as a sophomore, he averaged 2.4 points and 0.9 rebounds per game while collecting nine assists and seven steals.

The Redbirds are off to a 4-2 start, dropping back-to-back games after winning their first four, a great reversal of fortune from the previous season, and Macias is very determined to help the team to a winning season and turn things around for the program.

"I mean, we've worked so hard for these games," Macias said during a postgame interview. "We just need to work on just coming out stronger, knowing our defensive keys. We had a bunch of plans to stop them on defense, but we really didn't execute it at all and we didn't play well."

Alton did have some good looks at the basket in the opening period, but the shots didn't fall, while Edwardsville built up their opening 15-0 lead, which forced the Redbirds to play catch-up the rest of the way.

"Yeah, it really didn't matter what was going on in offense," Macias said. "The shots were going to fall, eventually. It's just we couldn't get anything, no defensive stops. But we'll be working on it."

Still, the team's 4-2 start is very encouraging for the Alton players, There's still a lot of work to do for the Redbirds, but Macias is bound and determined to help turn things around.

"We practice every day at 5:30, so, yeah, we'll definitely be working hard," he said. "We'll see those guys again (Jan. 12 at the Redbirds Nest), and later this season. I think we'll bounce back."

That the Redbirds were able to stay with Edwardsville for most of the game says a lot about the turnaround efforts.

"Our team last year would not have competed with this team," Macias said. "We didn't work as well as we did this year, and we play better together this year, for sure."

Macias is still very confident and determined to Help Alton get the team and program moving in the right direction.

"I am confident about having a good season, Macias said with a determined look and tone to his voice.

