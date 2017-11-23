HARDIN - Junie Zirkelbach led the way with 19 points as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Piasa Southwestern 46-30 Tuesday evening at Ringhausen Gym in Hardin.

Calhoun’s girls basketball team seems to be starting to jell and show considerable progress on offense and defense in recent games. Sydney Baalman added 12 points for the Warriors and Sophie Lorton had five points; the Birds were led by Weibel's 12 points on the night.

Calhoun head coach Mark Hillen said Zirkelbach shined from the tip off to final buzzer.

“Junie will play hard like she did against Southwestern every game,” Coach Hillen said of Calhoun's court leader Zirkelbach. “Ashley Presley had an exceptional game and Sydney Baalman played great defense and scored some points.”

Overall, Hillen seemed pleased with the Lady Warriors’ progress so far in the season.

Southwestern coach Steve Wooley said his team appeared tired in the game, although he wasn’t making any excuses for the girls.

“We had two long road trips on back-to-back nights,” he said. “Our kids are pretty wiped out. I told the kids we will wipe the slate clean and get out after it Friday night against Litchfield and Saturday against Carlinville.”

