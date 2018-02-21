ALTON - The Alton Juneteenth Celebration provides a rich diversity of Alton's community and is the oldest known African American celebration commemorating the end of slavery.

The Annual Juneteenth 2018 Celebration Committee is spearheading a picture fundraiser event to support the 27th annual Alton celebration.

"Our mission is to create cultural awareness and highlight the rich diversity in the Alton community with a grand Juneteenth Celebration," the Juneteenth Committee said in a release.

Article continues after sponsor message

Families will receive a 10 x 13, along with 2 8 x 10s, 2 5 x 7s and 8 wallets for a donation of $10 at the United Fellowship Church in Godfrey on April 12, 13 and 14. Appointment times can be scheduled on one of those dates.

"This is the perfect time to take the family portrait that will be a precious keepsake," committee members said.

To purchase your family portraits for a donation of $10, contact Abe Barham (618) 899-9175); Anne Johnson (618) 466-9369; or Marquato Rattler (618) 910-7422.

For additional information, please contact one of the listed individuals.

"We need everyone's help to make this a successful 2018 Juneteenth Celebration," the committee said.

More like this: